Pet friendly dispensaries in Franklin Township, New Jersey
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- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup9.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins25.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
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