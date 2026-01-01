Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Freehold Township, New Jersey
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- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins13.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Lawrence (Med/Rec)13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Never had a bad experience here. All of the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The prices could be a little better, but all of the dispensaries in NJ seem to be pricey. They do give a discount for people on SSI which is a plus for me. They also have a point system, after so many points you can get discounts. I like that. All of the strains they recommended were on point too. Breakwater in Cranberry used to be my go to but now Zenleaf is!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins23.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- MEDBreakwater DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins14.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- RECEarth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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