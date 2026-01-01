Medical marijuana dispensaries in Freehold Township, New Jersey
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- MEDBreakwater DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins14.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Eatontown (Med)12.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I go there on occasion. Usaully I go for one or two of my favorite buds with high THC levels, that I cant get anywhere else. The place is much better since its expantion. Bigger place, more staff, different staff, variety/lifestyle of staff, plenty of lighting, I have recommended this place to several ppl.read full review
- MEDBloc - Somerset (MED)23.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Have been coming here since they’ve opened and it’s been my dispensary of choice since! I used to go to Ayr in Woodbridge but hated their entrance ramp (given the right circumstances it could cause a multi vehicular collision), how they don’t prioritize medical patients (20 rec customers come in while 1 med patient waits 15+min), and how they’re music is booming (trying too hard to resemble a club). Bloc Somerset however, has very calm clean vibes. Not sterile like a doctor’s office, but designed tastefully. I love their online ordering system as it makes popping in and picking up a breeze. The staff is great and always lets you know your allotment, their rotation of discounts is also awesome! Best of all their location isn’t treacherous, very convenient parking.read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)24.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown46.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park46.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Plymouth Meeting54.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I drove past and was surprised to see a new dispensary before Christmas. I was heading on a long road trip and needed a good battery pack for my carts and instead of selling me a $10 piece of junk, they had shown me a selection of packs to choose from and offered their opinions. I ended up buying one of the more expensive batteries and I absolutely LOVE IT! It's a "Vessel"? and it has different heat settings (unlike the random $10 one the other dispensary sold me) and even shuts itself off when not in use. I also haven't burned any oil. While I was there I took a quick look at their menu and saw strains that I haven't been able to find in a year or so. I am excited to go back & shop their menu!read full review
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