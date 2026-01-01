Latinx-owned dispensaries in Freehold Township, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 44
All Dispensary results
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup34.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup35.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins40.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins58.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECUrge NJ Cannabis Dispensary30.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
These guys are my go to spot ! Urge sets the standard for quality variety and service. The moment you walk in your greeted with a smile and great music. Super spacious, clean, colorful and comfortable environment. I usually go before work due to the time I get off and they're on point for the moment they open. No complaints.read full review
- RECNile Dispensary41.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- RECCannabis Realm61.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest Dispensary - BaltimorePickup138.6 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
I had a blast at The Forest. Ayla was very helpful in getting my order and super fast. I like the selection here, the fact the I can buy Temple Balls, is phenomenal in this day and age. So thank you for everything and thank you Ben for getting me up to date with hash products. It’s been a real help on our finances. I went from smoking an ounce a week to finding out about the temple ball, and wow. This last me a week or 2 and I’m not spending hundreds of dollar. Plus flower gives me a headache no matter the said quality. Thank you all for everything that you do again and please don’t ever stop selling hash !!read full review
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