Dispensaries accepting cash in Freehold Township, New Jersey
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- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins13.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins13.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup21.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Lawrence (Med/Rec)13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Never had a bad experience here. All of the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The prices could be a little better, but all of the dispensaries in NJ seem to be pricey. They do give a discount for people on SSI which is a plus for me. They also have a point system, after so many points you can get discounts. I like that. All of the strains they recommended were on point too. Breakwater in Cranberry used to be my go to but now Zenleaf is!read full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins23.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
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