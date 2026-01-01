Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Gibbsboro, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 632
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins9.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins6.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins7.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins7.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park18.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street13.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- RECOne Green Leaf0.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical2.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
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