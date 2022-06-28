Best weed dispensaries in New Jersey with authentic reviews
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Lawrence (Med/Rec)10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Never had a bad experience here. All of the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The prices could be a little better, but all of the dispensaries in NJ seem to be pricey. They do give a discount for people on SSI which is a plus for me. They also have a point system, after so many points you can get discounts. I like that. All of the strains they recommended were on point too. Breakwater in Cranberry used to be my go to but now Zenleaf is!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins24.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup24.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECFresh Dispensary Eatontown LLC25.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Forget the nasty review below me. I happened to be in the store the same time as that gentleman and he was rude to the manager for no reason and escalated it to the point he was banned. All that nonsense aside, this is such a great place. I love the mood and that layout. Staff was exceptionally helpful, friendly and patient with me while I was deciding what to get. The best dispensary in the area by far and I can’t wait to return.read full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins26.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup27.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECEarth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins5.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Top Cities for Weed Dispensaries in New Jersey
New Jersey has weed shops situated across the state. No matter where you are in The Garden State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby.
- Newark - 4 weed dispensaries
- Jersey City - 10 weed dispensaries
- Paterson - 3 weed dispensaries
- Elizabeth - 5 weed dispensaries
What to expect from New Jersey dispensaries
New Jersey is home to over 10 weed dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on February 22, 2021, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in New Jersey work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate The Garden State's unique weed dispensary landscape.
New Jersey weed dispensary hours
Most cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey are open from 10 am to 8 pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite NJ dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring to a New Jersey dispensary
To enter a recreational dispensary in New Jersey, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New Jersey. Weed shops in New Jersey will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from an NJ dispensary any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC).
Estimated wait times for weed shops in New Jersey
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in New Jersey, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey
New Jerseyites new to retail cannabis shops may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are 13 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in New Jersey. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the CRC or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey on Leafly.com.
How to buy weed in New Jersey: Tax Information
New Jersey cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in New Jersey are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and The Garden State is no different. In New Jersey, recreational cannabis purchases have a 6.6% statewide sales tax, and local municipalities can add up to 2% in additional taxes. In total, expect to pay roughly 9% in taxes on cannabis purchases in NJ. The only exception to this rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at New Jersey dispensaries. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.
New Jersey dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New Jersey requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New Jersey cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New Jersey do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Where to safely consume cannabis in New Jersey
New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, New Jersey's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission
- Inside a consumption lounge
How to transport weed in New Jersey
It's important to note that New Jersey has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving
In New Jersey, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.
History of cannabis in New Jersey
New Jersey is a leader in industries like tourism, finance, and energy. In 2010, cannabis joined the list when The Garden state legalized medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2020, with dispensaries opening their doors on February 22, 2021.
Types of weed products available in New Jersey
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in New Jersey offer a wide selection of local cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in New Jersey dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, familiarize yourself with New Jersey's cannabis purchase limits. If you visit a recreational dispensary in New Jersey, you can walk away with up to 1 ounce of cannabis flower or one ounce in other forms like concentrates or edibles. Medical marijuana patients can purchase up to 3 ounces of cannabis in a 30-day period.
Frequently asked questions
Is weed legal in New Jersey?
Yes, weed is legal medically and now recreationally in New Jersey. Recreational sales began on April 21, 2022. Check out our guide on New Jersey weed laws to learn more.
Where to legally buy weed in New Jersey?
What are the best dispensaries in New Jersey?
Leafly’s comprehensive list of NJ’s best dispensaries has you covered.