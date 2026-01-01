Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Glassboro, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 292
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins17.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins17.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECIndigo Dispensary12.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Each time we’ve been at Indigo in Brooklawn, we had very courteous and attentive bud tenders who have assisted us. I wanted to especially mention Nina, who has helped us twice now and was very helpful and shares her knowledge as we are getting more information regarding products to help 2 of our very close friends that are dealing with terminal issues. And sometimes these products are the only thing that helps them through difficult times. Thanks Nina! A&Jread full review
- RECOne Green Leaf12.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)12.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr24.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECVoltaire26.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
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