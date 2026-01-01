Dispensaries with student discounts in Glassboro, New Jersey
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street17.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Philadelphia (N. Liberties)18.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love the bud. It is much a higher quality than I have had at other dispensaries in Philly. Also the service is tremendous. I will say Beyond/Hello locations are all great but the service at the Northern Liberties is noticeably better than at the other Philly locations. Finally I am always shazaming songs in the lobby. Great vibes. 12/10read full review
- MEDZen Leaf - Wynnewood22.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I loved talking w/John the pharmacist to expand my knowledge on medical marijuana. He was clear, knowledgeable and caring. He genuinely cared. He made it easy for me to ask questions. The staff was extremely caring and knowledgeable they had an innate way of making you feel comfortable and they were like a team in helping me figure out which strain/ terpenes were best for my conditions. A breath of fresh air coming to this dispensary. They make you feel welcome, at ease and knew their stuff. Thank you! Sueread full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Ardmore23.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr24.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECVoltaire26.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- MEDZen Leaf - Abington29.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
i’m a regular here, and i couldn’t dream about going anywhere else. even if you can’t find what you’re looking for on the menu, the staff and atmosphere will keep you coming back, it feels almost like a family there. they remember me and my caregiver every week, the staff is beyond kind and sincere, and it’s always clean inside with the COMFIEST chairs!!! this was my first dispensary i went to, and i know i’ll be coming back for years !!!read full review
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins43.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup46.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins52.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup53.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
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