Dispensaries with student discounts in Gloucester City, New Jersey
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street4.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Phoenixville27.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had the pleasure of being one of Bryan's first customers on his first day of work. I have never had anything less than an excellent experience in terms of product, price, or personalized service, and it was good to welcome Bryan to the team on the first long holiday weekend of summer. I don't shop any place else.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Philadelphia (N. Liberties)4.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love the bud. It is much a higher quality than I have had at other dispensaries in Philly. Also the service is tremendous. I will say Beyond/Hello locations are all great but the service at the Northern Liberties is noticeably better than at the other Philly locations. Finally I am always shazaming songs in the lobby. Great vibes. 12/10read full review
- MEDZen Leaf - Wynnewood11.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I loved talking w/John the pharmacist to expand my knowledge on medical marijuana. He was clear, knowledgeable and caring. He genuinely cared. He made it easy for me to ask questions. The staff was extremely caring and knowledgeable they had an innate way of making you feel comfortable and they were like a team in helping me figure out which strain/ terpenes were best for my conditions. A breath of fresh air coming to this dispensary. They make you feel welcome, at ease and knew their stuff. Thank you! Sueread full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Ardmore12.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr13.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDZen Leaf - Abington16.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
i’m a regular here, and i couldn’t dream about going anywhere else. even if you can’t find what you’re looking for on the menu, the staff and atmosphere will keep you coming back, it feels almost like a family there. they remember me and my caregiver every week, the staff is beyond kind and sincere, and it’s always clean inside with the COMFIEST chairs!!! this was my first dispensary i went to, and i know i’ll be coming back for years !!!read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting17.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- RECVoltaire19.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- Beyond Hello - West Chester23.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great assortment of product and knowledgable staff. Was unfamiliar with many aspects of cannabis & what to use. Glad I was helped by Gigi, who was great at guiding me towards the product that would best serve my needs! She was able to give me so much information about the options available, and I had a lot of questions! Super personable, and made me feel comfortable asking and knew so much,i could tell she did her research and really wanted to help patients find what works for them, and teach them why. She was really knowledgeable about terpenes and their effects working with her helped me find some good strains for me. I used to think it was all about the THC content, but it turns out the terpenes can carry many beneficial effects and what you select can really impact your experience. If you go to Beyond Hello, ask for Gigi she was great and knew her stuff!read full review
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