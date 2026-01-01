Dispensaries with student discounts in Hamilton Township, New Jersey
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- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup7.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECPure Blossom6.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had an awesome first visit to Pure Blossom! Normally, I feel a bit uneasy walking into dispensaries, but this place is different. The atmosphere is incredibly welcoming, and the staff genuinely cares about helping you find what works for you. They guided me to exactly what I needed and I couldn’t resist picking up one of their cute stash bags. If you’re looking for a friendly and knowledgeable dispensary experience, you should definitely check them out!!read full review
- RECVoltaire16.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- Herbs Premium Dispensary LLC21.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
HIGHLY recommend visiting this spot! Not just for the crazy deep discounts, but for the atmosphere and good vibes. It feels like infinite amounts of dispensaries are popping up in the township, but most are going about it so cheaply. My wife and I are happy to have such a well-run establishment so close to our home :)read full review
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