Drive-thru dispensaries in Hamilton Township, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 90
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- RECEarth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECOne Green Leaf29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- RECCottonmouth Dispensary LLC32.2 mi away
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)33.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 mins128.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins132.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup150.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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