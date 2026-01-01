Pet friendly dispensaries in Hamilton Township, New Jersey
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- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECVoltaire16.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
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