Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Hammonton, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 120
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECVoltaire23.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup47.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup51.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr37.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting41.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- RECPure Blossom45.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had an awesome first visit to Pure Blossom! Normally, I feel a bit uneasy walking into dispensaries, but this place is different. The atmosphere is incredibly welcoming, and the staff genuinely cares about helping you find what works for you. They guided me to exactly what I needed and I couldn’t resist picking up one of their cute stash bags. If you’re looking for a friendly and knowledgeable dispensary experience, you should definitely check them out!!read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins69.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.