Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Harrison, New Jersey
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- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins5.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins7.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins8.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickup9.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
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