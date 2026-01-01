Medical marijuana dispensaries in Harrison, New Jersey
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson Valley26.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Med)2.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Having become acclimated to the drive-through mentality of Harmony Dispensary in Secaucus, I had no idea how neglected I was as a patient until I went to RISE in Bloomfield. After months of "medication," the edge that I was still on, and the well-hidden emotional exhaustion that I continued to feel, were immediately "act-knowledged," and diagnosed with a very knowledgeable expertise by the Staff at RISE Dispensary in Bloomfield. Thank you, Michael. My experience with both the Staff, and Management, will always be memorable for a number of reasons. I felt recognized, and applauded, as a very patient patient. Both times, I left feeling cared for, educated, and reassured.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensary Manhattan NYC8.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Went to RISE Manhattan for the first time this week, and the staff could not have been friendlier or more helpful. A special shout-out to my pharmacist — easy to connect with, knowledgeable, and generous with his time. In a different (i.e. non-business) setting, I'd have talked his ear off! Am grateful to him, and to the rest of the staff, for welcoming me so warmly to my new favorite dispensary.read full review
- MEDColumbia Care - Manhattan8.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
First time ordering online and prescription was ready hours before the time I selected! The dissolvable tablets are amazing and actually worked for my pain. I also had the best night sleep in years!!! I recommend these for anyone that had chronic pain and doesn’t want to smoke the flower. Haven’t seen these at other dispensaries so I will be returning back.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Williamsburg - TEMPORARILY CLOSED10.6 mi away
First time into Sunnyside and well into a legitimate ny dispensary and it was such a great experience. From the get go it was easy and staff helpful. Tyrone went above and beyond when I let him know that I was new to the process and shop and gave me a quick tour of all the products and the uses and effects. He made sure throughout the shopping experience that any questions were answered and provided some helpful tips as well to consider. The first time customer discount was great on top of the bundle 15% and the quality of the product has been refreshing. I look forward to coming back in!read full review
- MED & RECAscend Cannabis - Fort Lee12.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I wrote a previous review before rec was available. The dispensary now has delivery which works well since I don’t have a car atm. The variety of flower which is what I primarily purchase has increased by 500% since the early days. The discounts are now my main purchases bc the deals are plenty and the rewards program really helps with cost. I am a regular customer and have never had an issue and way back when I got something defective they replaced it and even offered a discount bc I had to make another trip to the location. So I recommend the product and the location.read full review
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