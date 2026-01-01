Dispensaries with parking on-site in Harrison, New Jersey
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- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins2.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins7.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins8.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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