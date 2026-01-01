Latinx-owned dispensaries in Harrison, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 44
All Dispensary results
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup9.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup10.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins16.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECCannabis Realm27.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECUrge NJ Cannabis Dispensary6.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
These guys are my go to spot ! Urge sets the standard for quality variety and service. The moment you walk in your greeted with a smile and great music. Super spacious, clean, colorful and comfortable environment. I usually go before work due to the time I get off and they're on point for the moment they open. No complaints.read full review
- RECNile Dispensary7.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins36.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins39.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
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