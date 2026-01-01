Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Highland Park, New Jersey
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- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins11.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup13.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins13.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins14.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal18.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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