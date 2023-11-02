Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Hoboken, New Jersey
Frequently asked questions
The only place to legally buy marijuana in Hoboken, NJ is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.
Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Hoboken dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.
In Hoboken, cannabis products must be consumed in a private residence with permission from the property owner. Cannabis products cannot be consumed in a public setting.
In Hoboken, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. To purchase recreational marijuana, you must be 21 or older. To purchase medical marijuana, you must be 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card.
A prescription from a doctor is not required to visit a recreational dispensary in Hoboken.