Frequently asked questions

Where do you buy marijuana in Hoboken, NJ? The only place to legally buy marijuana in Hoboken, NJ is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Hoboken, NJ? Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Hoboken dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.

Where can I smoke marijuana in Hoboken, NJ? In Hoboken, cannabis products must be consumed in a private residence with permission from the property owner. Cannabis products cannot be consumed in a public setting.

What are Hoboken, NJ weed laws? In Hoboken, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. To purchase recreational marijuana, you must be 21 or older. To purchase medical marijuana, you must be 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card.