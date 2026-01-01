Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Hopewell, New Jersey
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- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup4.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup7.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)27.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)27.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street36.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Phoenixville45.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had the pleasure of being one of Bryan's first customers on his first day of work. I have never had anything less than an excellent experience in terms of product, price, or personalized service, and it was good to welcome Bryan to the team on the first long holiday weekend of summer. I don't shop any place else.read full review
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