Pet friendly dispensaries in Hopewell, New Jersey
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- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins7.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup7.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
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