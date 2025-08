Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Vireo Health of New York Queens

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Open until 5pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 6pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Wednesday Buy 3 Prerolls Get 1 For $1

Wednesday Buy 3 Prerolls Get 1 For $1

Wednesday Buy 3 Prerolls Get 1 For $1

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Open until 7pm ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is medical marijuana legal in Jersey City, NJ. ? Yes. Medical marijuana has been legal in Jersey City, NJ. since Jan. 18, 2010.

Is recreational marijuana legal in Jersey City? Yes. Recreational marijuana is legal in Jersey City. Recreational dispensaries in Jersey City opened on April 21, 2022.

Can you buy medical marijuana in Jersey City? Yes! Patients with a valid medical marijuana card may buy medical marijuana in Jersey City.

Can I order medical weed online in NJ? Yes, you can order medical weed online from NJ dispensaries for in-store pick up.

What happens if you get caught with cannabis in Jersey City? In Jersey City, you can possess up to 6 ounces of cannabis flower as long as you have a medical marijuana card or are at least 21 years old with a valid identification card.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Jersey City, NJ.? As of April 2022, you can buy recreational weed in Jersey City at recreational dispensaries.