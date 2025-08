Relax and Unwind With Our Wednesday Pre-roll Deal

15% Off on Grassroots and FIND Flower

Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Lawrence, NJ ? Yes, cannabis is legal in Lawrence, NJ for medical and recreational use.

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Lawrence, NJ ? Medical marijuana cardholders can buy cannabis at medical marijuana dispensaries in Lawrence, NJ.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Lawrence, NJ ? As of April 21. 2022, adults aged 21 years old and older can buy recreational weed at dispensaries in Lawrence, NJ. You can use Leafly to easily browse Lawrence, NJ dispensary menus.