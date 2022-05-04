Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy or sell recreational weed in Montclair, NJ? In Montclaire, NJ, it is legal to buy recreational weed. Only a licensed dispensary can sell weed.

Who can buy marijuana in Montclair? In Montclair, adults with a medical marijuana card can legally buy marijuana. As of April 21, 2022 recreational dispensaries in Montclair will be open for business.

Where can I smoke or consume in Montclair, NJ? The only place to legally smoke or consume cannabis in Montclair, NJ is in a private residence.

How is buying weed different for medical and recreational users? In New Jersey, medical marijuana patients can purchase up to three ounces per month. Patients with a terminal illness do not have limits on how much weed they can purchase.

Where can I go to buy cannabis in Montclair, NJ? The only place to buy cannabis legally in Montclair, NJ are medical and recreational dispensaries.

Can you buy pot in Montclair if you are visiting from out of state? Yes, adults 21 and over with a valid ID can purchase weed at a recreational dispensary. Out-of-state medical marijuana card holders can buy pot in Montclair, NJ, but their card is only valid for six months in the eyes of the state of New Jersey.

How much weed can you possess at one time in Montclair? You can possess up to 6 oz. of cannabis in Montclair.

How do I buy medical weed in Montclair? You can buy weed in Montclaire by visiting a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

How can I get a medical card in NJ? To get a medical marijuana card in NJ, you’ll need to make an appointment with a doctor who is registered with the New Jersey medical marijuana program. Once you’ve discussed cannabis as a treatment option with your doctor, he or she will give you a special reference number provided by NJ Health. You’ll use this number to register on the NJ Health website for your medical marijuana card. There is a fee of $100 for a card.

How much cannabis can a recreational or medical consumer purchase at one time? In New Jersey, recreational consumers can buy up to one ounce of cannabis at a time, but they can possess up to six ounces. Medical patients may buy up to 3 ounces of cannabis at a time, and patients who are terminally ill have no limits on the amount they can purchase.

What is the most popular dispensary in Montclair? The most popular dispensary in Montclair, NJ is Ascend.