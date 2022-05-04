Veteran-owned dispensaries in Montclair, New Jersey
Frequently asked questions
In Montclaire, NJ, it is legal to buy recreational weed. Only a licensed dispensary can sell weed.
In Montclair, adults with a medical marijuana card can legally buy marijuana. As of April 21, 2022 recreational dispensaries in Montclair will be open for business.
The only place to legally smoke or consume cannabis in Montclair, NJ is in a private residence.
In New Jersey, medical marijuana patients can purchase up to three ounces per month. Patients with a terminal illness do not have limits on how much weed they can purchase.
The only place to buy cannabis legally in Montclair, NJ are medical and recreational dispensaries.
Yes, adults 21 and over with a valid ID can purchase weed at a recreational dispensary. Out-of-state medical marijuana card holders can buy pot in Montclair, NJ, but their card is only valid for six months in the eyes of the state of New Jersey.
You can possess up to 6 oz. of cannabis in Montclair.
You can buy weed in Montclaire by visiting a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
To get a medical marijuana card in NJ, you’ll need to make an appointment with a doctor who is registered with the New Jersey medical marijuana program. Once you’ve discussed cannabis as a treatment option with your doctor, he or she will give you a special reference number provided by NJ Health. You’ll use this number to register on the NJ Health website for your medical marijuana card. There is a fee of $100 for a card.
In New Jersey, recreational consumers can buy up to one ounce of cannabis at a time, but they can possess up to six ounces. Medical patients may buy up to 3 ounces of cannabis at a time, and patients who are terminally ill have no limits on the amount they can purchase.
The most popular dispensary in Montclair, NJ is Ascend.
There are 5 dispensaries near Montclair, NJ