Newark, NJ dispensaries at a glance

Despite not having any cannabis dispensaries within Newark city limits, the city is conveniently situated just a short drive away from dispensaries in neighboring cities. As of August 1, 2022, the closest dispensary to Newark is RISE Dispensary - Bloomfield, located just north of Upper Roseville and west of Forest Hill. RISE Dispensary is located just outside e Newark city limits, so the question remains: Why are there no dispensaries in Newark? The short answer is that Newark was a bit late to the party regarding legal and recreational cannabis. While other NJ cities like the bordering Elizabeth and nearby Paterson passed ordinances regarding adult-use cannabis sales on April 21, 2021, Newark officials did not get the paperwork together until August of the same year. Newark residents should expect the building and opening of new weed dispensaries inside city limits within the next year. With all this said, there are still options for Newark residents willing to make a short drive to buy legal cannabis. Because North Jersey serves as a hub in the east coast cannabis industry, there are many nearby dispensary options including well-known weed shops like Zen Leaf Dispensary - Elizabeth and The Apothecarium - Maplewood. Additionally, a series of famous bridges connects Newark to one of the top regions for cannabis on the east coast, New York City. Fun dispensary fact: The Newark region, which includes Elizabeth, Paterson, and Jersey City, is home to the highest concentration of weed dispensaries in all of New Jersey. Because of Newark’s proximity, it's not uncommon for cannabis consumers in Newark to visit other cities within the region to try out new cannabis dispensaries or cannabis products.

Popular dispensaries in Newark, NJ

Newark, NJ is conveniently situated near weed dispensaries in neighboring cities that offer both adult-use and medical cannabis for purchase. While the New Jersey recreational cannabis industry is still in its infancy, there are a few key dispensaries making a name for themselves in the region. The most popular weed dispensaries near Newark are: RISE Dispensary - Bloomfield

Zen Leaf Dispensary - Elizabeth

The Apothecarium - Maplewood

What to expect from Newark weed dispensaries

There are over ten weed dispensaries near Newark and the surrounding area that serve adult-use customers and medical patients. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries near Newark work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Newark’s unique dispensary landscape. Newark, NJ weed dispensary hours Upcoming Newark weed dispensaries will have to abide by strict hours of operation set by the Newark city council. Recreational dispensaries near Newark may have shopping hours that differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically: Monday-Thursday 9am-10pm

Friday-Sunday 8am-11pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Newark region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a weed dispensary in Newark To enter a recreational dispensary near Newark, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary near Newark. Weed shops near Newark will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed dispensaries in Newark When the first cannabis store first opened its doors in the Newark area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Newark, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis in Newark, NJ weed dispensaries

Newark, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Newark are subject to certain cannabis Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Newark are subject to certain cannabis taxes . Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. At dispensaries nearNewark, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Newark are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Newark area dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Newark, NJ weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, dispensaries near Newark require all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Cannabis Shops near Newark are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries near Newark do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Newark, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed in Newark.. Essentially, the city’s cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Newark, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge like 420 Fuzed Life - Newark Hours of operation for consumption lounges in Newark are legally mandated to fit the following: Monday-Thursday 9am-12am

Friday-Sunday 8am-2am How to transport weed in Newark New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Newark city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Newark, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Newark, NJ

Newark, NJ is a hub for the financial services, transportation, and logistics industry. In 2010, cannabis joined the list when medical marijuana was legalized throughout the state. Despite resistance from some NJ elected officials, recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2020, with dispensaries in the Newark area opening their doors on April 21, 2022.

Types of weed products available in Newark, NJ