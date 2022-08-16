Union, NJ dispensaries at a glance

Union, NJ, or “Little Havana on the Hudson” is a North Jersey township built by immigrants from Cuba, Italy, and Ireland. The historic region is home to one recreational dispensary. Garden State Dispensary opened its doors to adults in Union on April 21, 2022. The opening of a dispensary in Union has only enhanced North Jersey’s reputation as a mecca for cannabis on the east coast. An extension of the mainstream cannabis culture of New York, North Jersey has more adult-use dispensaries than any other part of the state. The region’s openness to change has allowed a fledgling cannabis industry to thrive and blossom in the brief time since the recent inception of adult-use dispensaries in New Jersey.

Popular Union dispensaries

There is only one dispensary within the technical confines of Union, NJ. Garden State Dispensary - Union began serving adults over 21 in April of 2022 and has quickly gained popularity in the area. There are however more adult-use options for those living in the region. The following dispensaries are easily accessible for residents of Union and nearby townships: Garden State Dispensary - Union

The Apothecarium Dispensary - Maplewood

Zen Leaf Dispensary - Elizabeth

What to expect from a Union dispensary

Garden State Dispensary is the only adult-use dispensary currently operating in Union, NJ. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in Union work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Union’s unique dispensary landscape. Union, NJ dispensary hours Union marijuana dispensaries must abide by strict hours of operation set by the Union city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Union, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Union recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically as follows: Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm Union medical dispensary hours are as follows: Monday-Saturday 9am-10am, 8pm-9pm

Sunday 11am-12pm, 6pm-7pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Union, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a marijuana dispensary in Union To enter a recreational dispensary in Union, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Dispensaries in Union, NJ will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Union When the first dispensary in Union opened its doors, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have decreased as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Union, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Union, NJ dispensaries

Union, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Union are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Union, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Union are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Union dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Union, NJ dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Union requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local dispensaries have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Union dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Union do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Union, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Union's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Union, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Union, New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Union city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in Union, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving

Cannabis may not be transported over state lines into Pennsylvania or other neighboring states In Union, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Union, NJ

In the Township known formerly known as “Little Havana on the Hudson”, cigars are not the only thing being sparked up by the locals. Adult-use cannabis was first legalized in Union on April 21, 2022. On the same day, Garden State Dispensary - Union first opened its doors to recreational customers. While many of the immigrants who built Union, NJ in its early days have since left the area, their impact can still be felt today. Statues of Cuban liberator Jose Marti stand throughout the region as a symbol of freedom for the immigrants who have made America their home. With the legalization of adult-use cannabis in NJ, you are more likely to see a Union resident on their balcony with a Blunt than a Cuban cigar.

