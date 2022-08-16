Vineland, NJ dispensaries at a glance

Located in the southern part of the state, Vineland, NJ tends to be grouped with the cities of Millville and Bridgeton. However, out of the three only Vineland serves as a destination for recreational marijuana. On April 21, 2022, Vineland saw the opening of its first and only adult-use dispensary in the form of Columbia Care Dispensary - Vineland. While adult-use marijuana has historically been less popular in South Jersey, cities like Vineland signal a bright spot in the cannabis industry among the state’s less cannabis-friendly regions. We can expect in the coming years that Vineland dispensaries like Columbia Care will set the standard for adult-use shops in southern New Jersey.

Popular Vineland dispensaries

There is only one weed dispensary in Vineland, NJ. Columbia Care Dispensary - Vineland opened its doors alongside many adult-use dispensaries across New Jersey on April 21, 2022. While the cannabis industry is still in its infancy in the state of New Jersey, nowhere is this more evident than in South Jersey. While Columbia Care Dispensary is by far the most popular and accessible dispensary for residents of Vineland, there are at least two other options in South Jersey for folks who typically make the long drive to Columbia Care. These three weed dispensaries provide adult-use cannabis options for the vast majority of South Jersey residents: Columbia Care Dispensary - Vineland

The Botanist Dispensary - Williamstown

Cannabist Dispensary - Deptford

What to expect from a weed dispensary in Vineland

Vineland, NJ weed dispensary hours Vineland weed dispensaries will have to abide by strict hours of operation set by the Vineland city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Vineland, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week may be reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Vineland Recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically: Monday-Wednesday 1pm-6pm

Thursday-Saturday 2pm-7pm

Sunday Closed Vineland medical dispensary hours are as follows: Monday-Wednesday 10am-1pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-2pm

Sunday Closed You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Vineland, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a Vineland dispensary To enter a recreational dispensary in Vineland, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Weed dispensaries in Vineland will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed dispensaries in Vineland When the first cannabis store opened its doors in the Vineland area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have decreased as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Vineland, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of marijuana at a Vineland, NJ dispensary?

Vineland, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Vineland are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Vineland, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Vineland are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Vineland, NJ dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Vineland, NJ dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Vineland requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Vineland dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Vineland do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume marijuana in Vineland, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Vineland's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Vineland, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Vineland, New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Vineland city limits. To safely and legally transport marijuana in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume marijuana or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving

Cannabis may not be transported over state lines into Pennsylvania In Vineland, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Vineland, NJ

Much of Vineland’s history with the cannabis industry has yet to be written. With Columbia Care Dispensary - Vinewood first opening as a medical marijuana dispensary on June 11, 2020, there was no surprise when the shop became the first to sell adult-use cannabis in the region. On April 21, 2022, adult-use marijuana was legalized for sale in many New Jersey towns and cities. The current lack of dispensaries in South Jersey has contributed to the popularity of Columbia Care Dispensary, which stands alone as a monopolizing figure in the region.

Types of weed products available in Vineland, NJ