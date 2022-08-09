Woodbridge, NJ dispensaries at a glance

Woodbridge is a New Jersey cannabis community comprised of ten smaller towns that have come together to form a single but sizable unified city. On June 15, 2022, the first weed dispensary opened in Woodbridge, taking the city a considerable step forward in the cannabis industry. Getting dispensaries in Woodbridge, NJ wasn't all easy. Historically, the city has had difficulty passing cannabis legislation due to differentiating values among voters in the ten communities of Woodbridge. However, in 2022 the Garden State Dispensary was allowed to legally open its doors and has been serving New Jersey and New York ever since.

Popular dispensaries in Woodbridge, NJ

The only operating dispensary in Woodbridge, NJ is Garden State Dispensary. The dispensary opened on June 15, 2022, and has been serving the region ever since. The unique geographical location of Woodbridge gives Garden State Dispensary a diverse customer base from both New Jersey and New York. The most popular adult-use dispensaries in and around Woodbridge include: Garden State Dispensary - Woodbridge

Zen Leaf Dispensary - Elizabeth

Garden State Dispensary - Union

What to expect from your Woodbridge dispensary

Garden State Dispensary is the only dispensary in Woodbridge Township. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries near Woodbridge work. That's why Leafly's New Jersey dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Woodbridge’s unique dispensary landscape. Woodbridge, NJ dispensary hours Woodbridge dispensaries must abide by strict hours of operation set by the Woodbridge city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Woodbridge, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Woodbridge recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically: Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm Medical specific hours are as follows: Monday-Saturday 9am-10am, 8pm-9pm

Sunday 11am-12pm, 6pm-7pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Woodbridge, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Woodbridge To enter a recreational dispensary in Woodbridge, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. dispensaries in Woodbridge will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Woodbridge When the first dispensary opened its doors in the Woodbridge area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a Woodbridge dispensary, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis in Woodbridge, NJ dispensaries

Woodbridge, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Woodbridge are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Woodbridge, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Woodbridge are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Woodbridge dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Woodbridge, NJ dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Woodbridge requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Woodbridge dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Woodbridge do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Woodbridge, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Woodbridge's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Woodbridge, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Woodbridge New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Woodbridge city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Woodbridge, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Woodbridge, NJ

Woodbridge, NJ serves as a gateway to the mainland for many residents of Staten Island. In a region where Healthcare is a major industry, it is no surprise that Woodbridge eventually welcomed both medical and adult-use cannabis. The diverse nature of Woodbridge Township provides a unique landscape for the blossoming North-Jersey cannabis industry. When Garden State Dispensary first opened its doors on July 15, 2022, the people of coastal North Jersey rejoiced. The weed dispensary’s strategic location also allows them to capture a market of people flocking to and from Staten Island, NY.

