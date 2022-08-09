Woodbridge is a New Jersey cannabis community comprised of ten smaller towns that have come together to form a single but sizable unified city. On June 15, 2022, the first weed dispensary opened in Woodbridge, taking the city a considerable step forward in the cannabis industry. Getting dispensaries in Woodbridge, NJ wasn't all easy. Historically, the city has had difficulty passing cannabis legislation due to differentiating values among voters in the ten communities of Woodbridge. However, in 2022 the Garden State Dispensary was allowed to legally open its doors and has been serving New Jersey and New York ever since.

The only operating dispensary in Woodbridge, NJ is Garden State Dispensary. The dispensary opened on June 15, 2022, and has been serving the region ever since. The unique geographical location of Woodbridge gives Garden State Dispensary a diverse customer base from both New Jersey and New York . The most popular adult-use dispensaries in and around Woodbridge include:

Garden State Dispensary is the only dispensary in Woodbridge Township. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries near Woodbridge work. That's why Leafly's New Jersey dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Woodbridge’s unique dispensary landscape.

Woodbridge, NJ dispensary hours

Woodbridge dispensaries must abide by strict hours of operation set by the Woodbridge city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Woodbridge, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Woodbridge recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically:

Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm

Medical specific hours are as follows:

Monday-Saturday 9am-10am, 8pm-9pm

Sunday 11am-12pm, 6pm-7pm

You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Woodbridge, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring to a dispensary in Woodbridge

To enter a recreational dispensary in Woodbridge, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. dispensaries in Woodbridge will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC).

Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Woodbridge

When the first dispensary opened its doors in the Woodbridge area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a Woodbridge dispensary, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.