Top Cities for Weed Dispensaries in New Jersey

​​What to expect from New Jersey dispensaries

New Jersey is home to over 10 weed dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on February 22, 2021, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in New Jersey work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate The Garden State's unique weed dispensary landscape. New Jersey weed dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey are open from 10 am to 8 pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite NJ dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a New Jersey dispensary To enter a recreational dispensary in New Jersey, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New Jersey. Weed shops in New Jersey will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from an NJ dispensary any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed shops in New Jersey When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in New Jersey, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces. How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey New Jerseyites new to retail cannabis shops may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are 13 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in New Jersey. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the CRC or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey on Leafly.com.

How to buy weed in New Jersey: Tax Information

New Jersey cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products in New Jersey are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and The Garden State is no different. In New Jersey, recreational cannabis purchases have a 6.6% statewide sales tax, and local municipalities can add up to 2% in additional taxes. In total, expect to pay roughly 9% in taxes on cannabis purchases in NJ. The only exception to this rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at New Jersey dispensaries. Cannabis taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly. New Jersey dispensaries are cash-only Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New Jersey requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New Jersey cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New Jersey do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in New Jersey

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, New Jersey's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in New Jersey It's important to note that New Jersey has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In New Jersey, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in New Jersey

New Jersey is a leader in industries like tourism, finance, and energy. In 2010, cannabis joined the list when The Garden state legalized medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2020, with dispensaries opening their doors on February 22, 2021.

Types of weed products available in New Jersey