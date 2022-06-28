New Jersey has weed shops situated across the state. No matter where you are in The Garden State, there's a good chance you can find a dispensary nearby .

New Jersey is home to over 10 weed dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on February 22, 2021, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in New Jersey work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate The Garden State's unique weed dispensary landscape.

New Jersey weed dispensary hours

Most cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey are open from 10 am to 8 pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite NJ dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring to a New Jersey dispensary

To enter a recreational dispensary in New Jersey, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New Jersey. Weed shops in New Jersey will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from an NJ dispensary any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC).

Estimated wait times for weed shops in New Jersey

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in New Jersey, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey

New Jerseyites new to retail cannabis shops may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are 13 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in New Jersey. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the CRC or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey on Leafly.com.