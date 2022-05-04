Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Albuquerque? Yes, weed is legal in Albuquerque for adults age 21 or over.

Are there dispensaries in Albuquerque? Yes, Albuquerque is home to many recreational marijuana dispensaries.

How much weed can you buy at a dispensary in Albuquerque? Adults may buy up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of weed in Albuquerque.

What are the dispensary laws in Albuquerque, New Mexico? Dispensary laws in Albuquerque mandates that in order to enter a dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card issued by the state of New Mexico

Do you need a medical marijuana card to go to a dispensary in Albuquerque, NM? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to go to the dispensary in Albuquerque, NM since recreational dispensaries are legal.

Can you smoke weed in public in Albuquerque, New Mexico? No. Smoking weed in public is illegal in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Do you need a prescription to buy marijuana in Albuquerque? No, you do not need a prescription from a doctor to buy marijuana in Albuquerque.