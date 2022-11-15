Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Frequently asked questions
Yes, weed is legal in Santa Fe for adults age 21 or over.
Yes, Santa Fe is home to at least 10 recreational marijuana dispensaries.
Adults may buy up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of weed in Santa Fe.
Dispensary laws in Santa Fe mandates that in order to enter a dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card issued by the state of New Mexico
No. Smoking weed in public is illegal in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to go to the dispensary in Santa Fe, NM since recreational dispensaries are legal.
Yes, you can buy weed online in Santa Fe with Leafly.com for pick-up at your neighborhood dispensary.
No, you do not need a prescription from a doctor to buy marijuana in Santa Fe.