Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Santa Fe? Yes, weed is legal in Santa Fe for adults age 21 or over.

Are there dispensaries in Santa Fe? Yes, Santa Fe is home to at least 10 recreational marijuana dispensaries.

How much weed can you buy at a dispensary in Santa Fe? Adults may buy up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of weed in Santa Fe.

What are the dispensary laws in Santa Fe, New Mexico? Dispensary laws in Santa Fe mandates that in order to enter a dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old or older with a valid identification card or medical marijuana card issued by the state of New Mexico

Can you smoke weed in public in Santa Fe, New Mexico? No. Smoking weed in public is illegal in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to go to a dispensary in Santa Fe, NM? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to go to the dispensary in Santa Fe, NM since recreational dispensaries are legal.

Can I buy weed online in Santa Fe? Yes, you can buy weed online in Santa Fe with Leafly.com for pick-up at your neighborhood dispensary.