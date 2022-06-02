New Mexico is home to over 200 marijuana dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened on April 1, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about cannabis stores in New Mexico. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape in the Land of Enchantment.

New Mexico dispensary hours

Most cannabis dispensaries in New Mexico are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite New Mexico dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring to a New Mexico dispensary

To enter a recreational dispensary in New Mexico, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. New Mexico recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.

Medical marijuana cards from outside states are now accepted at medical dispensaries in New Mexico. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New Mexico. Medical marijuana cards in New Mexico are issued by the State of New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program.

Estimated wait times for dispensaries in New Mexico

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in New Mexico, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase marijuana —up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in New Mexico. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when dispensaries try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit dispensaries in New Mexico

New Mexicans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 200 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in New Mexico. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New Mexico on Leafly.com.