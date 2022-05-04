Open until tomorrow at 12am ET

Open until tomorrow at 12am ET

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Open until tomorrow at 1am ET

Open until tomorrow at 1am ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Can you buy recreational marijuana in Alabany, NY? Yes, recreational cannabis is now legal in Albany, NY for adults 21 years and older.

Can you buy medical marijuana in Albany, NY? Yes, you can buy medical marijuana in Albany, NY if you are at least 18 and have a valid medical marijuana card.

Are there any marijuana dispensaries near Albany, NY? There are 5 marijuana dispensaries near Albany, NY.

Do marijuana dispensaries in Albany, NY require a photo ID? Yes, to enter a dispensary in Albany, NY you must provide a valid photo identification card.

Can I use a credit card to buy weed from a dispensary in Albany, NY? No, you cannot use a credit card to buy weed from a dispensary in Albany, NY. Dispensaries in Albany are cash-only.