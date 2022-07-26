Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Brooklyn? Yes, recreational weed is legal in Brooklyn as well as the state of New York. Medical cannabis has been legal since 2014.

Where can I smoke weed in Brooklyn? According to NYC Health, adults can smoke or vape weed where ever smoking tobacco is allowed in Brooklyn, with exceptions such as smoking cannabis in a motor vehicle or outside a restaurant.

How old do I have to be to buy recreational weed in Brooklyn? You have to be at least 21 years old to buy recreational cannabis in Brooklyn as well as all of New York State.

How much cannabis can I possess in Brooklyn? If you are over 21 years of age, you can legally possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis (flower or buds) and up to 24 grams of concentrate (wax or hash) in Brooklyn.