Asian-owned dispensaries in Buffalo, New York
Frequently asked questions
You can buy weed at a recreational or medical cannabis dispensary. Find a dispensary or a weed delivery service in Buffalo using Leafly.
The only place to buy recreational weed in Buffalo, NY is through a licensed recreational dispensary, which are now open as of December, 28 2022.
Because marijuana has been partially decriminalized in New York, getting caught with unlawful weed can result in a penalty ranging from $50 to a maximum of $200.
Yes, you can order medical marijuana online from Buffalo dispensaries for in-store pickup.
To enter a Buffalo dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old.
Yes! You can get good high quality pot in Buffalo.