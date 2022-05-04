Preorder until tomorrow at 11am ET

Down to The Roots

Frequently asked questions

Where can I buy weed in Buffalo, NY? You can buy weed at a recreational or medical cannabis dispensary. Find a dispensary or a weed delivery service in Buffalo using Leafly.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Buffalo, NY? The only place to buy recreational weed in Buffalo, NY is through a licensed recreational dispensary, which are now open as of December, 28 2022.

What happens if you get caught with weed in Buffalo, NY? Because marijuana has been partially decriminalized in New York, getting caught with unlawful weed can result in a penalty ranging from $50 to a maximum of $200.

Can you order medical marijuana in Buffalo, NY? Yes, you can order medical marijuana online from Buffalo dispensaries for in-store pickup.

How old do you have to be to enter a dispensary in Buffalo, NY? To enter a Buffalo dispensary, you must be at least 21 years old.