Veteran-owned dispensaries in Glens Falls North, New York
Results 1-30 of 39
All Dispensary results
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECBask - Adult Use (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Visited Bask on 11/23/23, Green Wednesday! Ryan was my bud tender in the medical side. Always super attentive, knowledgeable, friendly, and makes sure I leave with every discount I qualify for while also offering new and helpful products. I absolutely love Bask and have been a returning customer for a few years now.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 8pm ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)Open until 9pm ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
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