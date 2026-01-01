Dispensaries accepting cash in Glens Falls North, New York
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- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
- RECUpstate Canna Co - SchenectadyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 11pm ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 7pm ET
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
- RECRoyale FlowerPickupOpen until 9pm ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
- RECRatu's Cannabis SupplyOpen until 7pm ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
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