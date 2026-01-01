Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Glens Falls, New York
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- RECSomewhere On The Mountain2 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECGaston Weed CompanyPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 11am ET
Gaston is hands down the best dispo ive ever gone too. The product variety, the lay out, and last but certainly not least they have one of the best staff working there ive ever met. Ive never had a single bad experience at Gaston. Everyone is lovely and more than willing to answer any and every question you have. They really go above and beyond for their customers and thats why I exclusively shop with them.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – MerrimackOpen until 6pm ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- RECRolling Releaf7 dealsDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
Very professional and seamless experience. Thanks for carrying the sugar batter. It’s very nice, if possibly a little too much non-cannabis flavoring added. One of the preroll brands (can’t recall which but it was ICE enhanced, I think) claimed to be 100% but small print notes ingredients not derived from cannibas. Terpenes I think. I don’t need flavor injections but maybe some prefer it? Other than that, awesomeness.read full review
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