Medical marijuana dispensaries in Glens Falls, New York
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- MEDVerilife - Albany (Medical)PickupOpen until 9pm ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- MEDGraniteLeaf Cannabis – MerrimackOpen until 6pm ET
Look no further. This is my #1 dispensary. Hands down! If you’re looking for a dispensary that has amazing patient/ customer service. A charming look, feel, and dedication to exquisite care & quality. Then Prime will earn a special place in your heart. Amazing line up of cultivars and vape cartridges. Speedy service and great prices. The quality speaks for it self! Thank you Prime! Mike Bread full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDTemescal Wellness - Framingham (Medical)PickupOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDThe Great Atlantic Puffin Company - FryeburgOpen until 6pm ET
There’s no better Medical Dispensary around, hands down. Not only do they provide the best product in Maine, the staff take the time to learn who you are..make you feel very comfortable, ask them anything and they’ll suggest a product catered to your likes, regardless of it’s top shelf or low shelf. Get to know them..and you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- MEDJustice Grown - Dickson CityOpen until 9pm ET
I’m a new customer and new to some of the dispensary procedures. I spoke with their Pharmacist who was so very knowledgeable and an overall polite person! I went inside after the phone call with the Pharmacist. Front door staff were also super polite including the security staff. My budtender was the best! She knew exactly what I needed and provided many options. She explained how everything worked include grinders, vapes, pens, etc. Prices were reasonable and I received a great discount due to being new and first responder. Some reviews had me seriously worried but after going there in person, hands down excellent place! Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDNature Medicines - Fall River (Med)PickupOpen until 10pm ET
They have certainly stepped up there game that one of the best dispensers in the city as of today. The quality of the buds are amazing. Can't beat the deals as well. in that guy that wrote a bad review of this place he probably didn't even live in this city cuz he said he there was no sign out front He's full of crap he needs something for his eyes. oh and he's complain he had a standing line cuz he's a fool he doesn't know how to read signsread full review
- MEDslowsfarm1 dealDeliveryClosed until 12pm ET
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