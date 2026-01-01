Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Glens Falls, New York
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 8pm ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.Open until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUSMuMu's Dispensary6 dealsPickupOpen until 8pm ET
Staff was very friendly, social, honest and knowledgeable. The flower quality is great!. Love that they have tiers to fit everyone’s budget. Purchased 2 oz and both were 29 grams. Also was given a free preroll. Amazing people High Quality Flower Best Prices that I have found so far anywhere You can’t go wrong here. Trust me…read full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickupOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving12 dealsPickupOpen until 9pm ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
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