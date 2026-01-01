Dispensaries with parking on-site in Goshen, New York
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson ValleyOpen until 7pm ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- REC4Twenty SomewhereOpen until 9pm ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- RECCannabis RealmOpen until 9pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 11pm ET
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