Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Gowanda, New York
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- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeOpen until 8pm ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
- INDIGENOUSThe Lab DispensaryOpen until 11pm ET
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- INDIGENOUSST8line Canna CoOpen until 8pm ET
This is my go to place for gas. Always get a free doobie and very friendly. They are great for cannibas supplies. The prices are very reasonable and the folks are knowledgeable as well. This place surpasses the other dispenceries on the Rez nearby because they are great business folks. Many times they throw in a free bonus with your order.read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - SyracusePickupOpen until 7pm ET
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 9pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)Open until 9pm ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens139 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 minsOpen until 10pm ET
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