Dispensaries with parking on-site in Gowanda, New York
Results 1-30 of 1324
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and DispensaryOpen until 10pm ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickupOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3PickupOpen until 9pm ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSUnderground GeneticzOpen until 8pm ET
Oh my goodness, absolutely blown away by these products and how quality they are. Thank you guys so much. Should’ve came here sooner, I was just waiting for the right item to drop and it sure did. Thank you guys again and I will surely be back. Also there was an extremely friendly young man behind the counter. What more could you ask for from a dispensary?read full review
- INDIGENOUSAdlai's SmokeOpen until 8pm ET
Hands down my favorite dispensary in western NY. The staff is super helpful and nice, always giving great recommendations. MTheir flower selection is fantastic, they have something for everyone. I've been going here for a few months and have tried countless different strains and have been satisfied every single time. The flavor never disappoints, buds are trimmed and cured properly, and they smell out of this world. Price wise everything is very fair, top shelf bud goes for $55 an 8th which is amazing. Other than flower they have a wide selection of products from edibles, RSO, disposable vapes and vape cartridges. Plus, a little selection of non-infused snacks and a nice selection of glass. I love Adlai's and I'm sure you will too once you go and check them out.read full review
- INDIGENOUSThe Lab DispensaryOpen until 11pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.